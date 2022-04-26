MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midlanders can expect to see a new look for the burger franchise in the coming weeks. In a recent news release, the Whataburger location at 2217 East Interstate 20 in Midland, Texas has closed its dining room for a major makeover. The new look will give a fresh and vibrant feel to its current location and will have other amenities to better serve guests.

Customers can expect to see an updated dining room, guest seating, updated restrooms, and more. The Area Manager for Midland Whataburger restaurants, Yadira Gonzalez, expressed her gratitude for the community and why this change in remodeling is necessary for the overall customer experience.

“This community has been incredibly loyal to us, and to thank our customers, it’s time to make some improvements to this restaurant location. While we do have to close for a short period of time, we’re eager to welcome our guests to the new and improved restaurant and provide an even better guest experience,” said Gonzalez

When the restaurant reopens, guests will be able to bite into their Whataburger favorites just as they have before. The remodel is scheduled to be completed by May 3rd, 2022. During the construction phase, employees will still serve guests at nearby locations. Whataburger says that in the meantime, customers are encouraged to visit the other three Midland restaurants including the two nearest locations at 1905 N. Big Spring Street and 800 Andrews Hwy.