Whataburger hosts welcome home surprise for Greenwood Marine

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- It was a hero’s welcome for Greenwood native Ashton Lee.

Upon the completion of US Marine Corp boot camp in California, all Lee could think about was getting his hands on his favorite meal from Whataburger. Lee’s family called a Midland Whataburger location and asked to reserve a few tables as a welcome home surprise, and the team at Whataburger was more than happy to help.





Courtesy of: Whataburger

Lee was welcomed to the restaurant with a special message, gifts, all his Whataburger favorites, and an outpouring of love from his friends and family.