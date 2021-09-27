Whataburger announces two new limited time menu items, return of fan favorites

(NEXSTAR)- Whataburger announced Monday it is bringing back its fan-favorite Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger, and this time adding a companion, the all-new Whataburger Hatch Green Chile Bacon Chicken Sandwiches.

The Whataburger Breakfast Burger has also returned for its third time to offer fans a unique and hearty menu offering for those late-night and early morning cravings.

And to ring in the season, Whataburger fans can also try the new Whataburger Chocolate Mint Shake. A combination of the classic chocolate flavor that customers have grown to love, with the addition of mint.

All items are available now for a limited time.