ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Every December 12th, the Roman Catholic celebration of “The Feast of Our Lady Guadalupe” takes place, a day of prayer, dance, and music. The day honors a series of visions that appeared to a man named Juan Diego in Mexico all the way back in 1531.

We were recently invited to see the performance put on by one local Matlachines group with Saint Ann’s in Midland. They gave us a look at the dance and explained its importance to us.

The group held a performance Tuesday night and has been performing on the holiday for the past 10 years.