An abandoned old barn with the symbol of Texas painted on the roof sits in a rural area of the state, framed by farmland.

(KMID/KPEJ)- Texas is one of the largest agricultural producers in the nation, according to the US Department of Agriculture, with more than twice as much farmland as Montana which ranks number two. Here are some facts about farming in Texas that you may not know.

Of the 408,506 Texas agricultural producers, 61.8% were male and 38.2% were male, according to a 2017 USDA census. The average age of which is 59.2 years old, 1.7 years older than the national average.

97% of Texas farms were family farms, according to a 2017 Census of Agriculture, with thousands of Texans running farms that have been in their families for generations.

Texas accounts for 14.1% of the total U.S. farmland with 126 million acres. While Texas has a lot more farmland than other states, almost 70% of it belongs to ranches across the state, according to the USDA.

According to the website of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, Texas’ top agricultural commodity is cattle, with 40.4% share of cash receipts. This is more than 3 times the amount of milk, which is ranked at number two. Cattle, milk, and broilers, the top three commodities in Texas, accounted for almost two-thirds of the state’s total agricultural cash receipts in 2021.

The top five agricultural exports from Texas include:

Cotton, ranked number 1 among all states at $1.7 billion

Beef and veal, ranked number 2 at $1 billion

Other plant products, ranked number 7 at $520.9 million

Dairy products, ranked number 4 at $437.8 million

Feeds (corn, sorghum, barley, and oats) and other feed grains (hay and alfalfa), ranked number 9 at $320.1 million

The USDA valued the agricultural exports from Texas at $5.8 billion in 2020. This makes Texas the sixth highest in the country, following California, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska, respectively.