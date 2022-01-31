PECOS, Texas (KMID) –If you have ordered anything on-line, purchased food at a restaurant, put gas in your car or purchased anything at the grocery store; chances are, a truck driver had a hand in delivering that very product to you. Which begs the question: What would we do if the truck drivers went on strike?

Thousands of U.S. Truckers to protest Vaccine Mandate

Statistics Don’t Lie

According to Trucking.org in 2019, trucks moved 72.5% of the nations freight. And, statista.com lists deliveries at 10.23 billion tons of freight, 3.13 billion tons by Fed Ex, 129.9 billion tons by USPS and 53.5 billion tons from UPS for 2019. But, how would that affect us in the Permian Basin?

The Rural Reaches

In the far reaches of west Texas, the rural communities tend to depend on deliveries for their purchases. Large grocery/store chains are not common place in areas like Balmorhea and Pecos. Most of these smaller communities have come to appreciate their Amazon deliveries and make good use of their Prime subscriptions. A strike could deliver a devastating blow to the people who rely on their delivery services to receive packages that they would not normally have access to. Travel from Pecos to Odessa is an hour drive and isn’t necessarily the most convenient way to purchase home goods.

Town of Pecos City photo credit: https://www.pecostx.gov/government/departments/gis

United by Petrol

But a strike would have implications that could create a problem in the Permian Basin that would echo out into the rest of the world. The greater Permian Basin accounts for nearly 40 percent of all oil production in the United States and nearly 15 percent of its natural gas production, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. A strike would make delivery of these petrochemicals, almost impossible. Production of items such as natural gas and oil products would almost immediately be halted as deliveries stall.

A strike would mean a halt in production. Criselda Lujan, ML Construction. Inc.

According to Criselda Lujan of ML Construction (a company that hauls pipe, water and other oilfield products) “a strike could mean a halt in production.” This would send the Permian Basin and its oilfield neighbors into an “early pandemic era” time. For the rest of the country, that could result in an increase in fuel and product costs. In an industry that is steadily recovering from it’s downturn, the west Texas oilfield could be presented with another bad blow.

West Texas Gusto

Pecos, Texas Dust Storm

Photo Credit: January Zermeno

However, the people of the Permian Basin have weathered many storms in regards to oilfield life. Upturns, downturns and everything in between have made a resilient bunch of Texans who would weather through this pretend scenario with the dignity and strength that comes from living, growing and thriving in this desert environment. Growing up in west Texas and learning how to survive through the droughts, dust storms and the economic twists and turns of the oilfield and ranch life, build gusto. West Texas Gusto. And, as far as this pretend strike, let us all remember to show our respect for those of us who have dedicated our lives to delivering the goods that make our lives better.