MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Development Corporation and Midland City Council have received several proposals for businesses wanting to build where the Western United Life building once stood. The old building, built in the 1940s and vacant since the 90s, was imploded late last month as part of the City’s downtown revitalization efforts.

Now, Midlanders want to know what will take its place. That remains to be seen but City Councilman Dan Corrales said the City has, so far, received four proposals for that space. All four proposals are for potential hotels.

Now the City Council will review those proposals, and any others submitted, and discuss options at an upcoming meeting.

The MDC said of the project, “We are seeking a project that will fit the aesthetic of downtown Midland while providing new amenities for Midlanders and visitors alike.”