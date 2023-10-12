MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Mario Chacon was arrested in May, charged with the murder of 20-year-old Madeline Pantoja. Chacon was taken to the Midland County Detention Center, originally issued with a bond set at $3 million.

An earlier pre-trial hearing was set a month ago, on September 12th, but was reportedly cancelled when Chacon’s defense motioned for a jury trial.

Now, reports state that today’s pre-trial hearing was also cancelled, as Chacon’s defense continues to file new motions.

Change of venue is among the new motions filed, which is currently set to begin on December 4th, at the 142nd District Courtroom.

However, in a statement from the District Attorney’s Office, ” All of the dates listed can, and very often do, change.”

We will continue to update you on this story as we learn more.