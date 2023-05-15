PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Want to know what to expect when you move to the Permian Basin area? Here’s a short list of what a newcomer should expect when moving or visiting the area.

Temperatures get hot during the summer months and cool during the winter months.

The climate is very dry with little rain and often little to no humidity.

There is always lots of dust, which often gets picked up by high winds and causes massive dust storms.

The sunsets across West Texas are consistently amazing with lots of colors and light reflecting off the clouds.

While the oil and gas industries are dominant, there is also other industries present as well, such as lots of education, service, retail, hospitality.

Lots of amazing nature to see and visit, with lots of State and National Parks relatively close to the Midland/Odessa area, there is no shortage of hiking trails or nature in the area.

Be careful of the traffic, there are often countless accidents across the Permian Basin, many with large semi trucks involved.