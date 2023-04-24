CARLSBAD, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- The caverns are 20 miles southwest of Carlsbad and 145 miles northeast of El Paso, TX and have more than 119 caves beneath the surface, which were formed when sulfuric acid dissolved limestone, leaving behind caverns of all sizes.

The Carlsbad National Park also has a variety of hiking trails on the surface. Learn more about these trails as well as some tips the park recommends to keep hikers and backpackers safe on their website.

Park is open between 8am and 5pm

Last elevator out of the cavern is at 4:45

Last time to hike out of the cavern is 2:30pm and complete hike by 3:30pm

The last entrance ticket is sold at 2:15pm

Last cavern entrance is at 2:30pm

Cavern entry reservations are required and are not available at the park. You can visit the recreation.gov website to make a reservation, or give them a call.

Entrance tickets are good for three days.

Adults 16 and older are $15

Children 15 and under get in free

There are also several fee free days throughout the year

There is no public Wi-Fi and very limited cellular access within the park.

Pets are allowed in the park, but not inside the cavern, on unpaved park trails, off road, during the Bat Flight Program, or in the visitor. Pets must be on a leash no longer than six feet in length when outside your vehicle.

Leaving your pet in your vehicle is not allowed, but kennels are available. More information can be found here.

For more information about the park, please visit their website or give them a call.