MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD will be holding its 4 graduations starting on Friday, May 19th and going through Friday, May 26th.

Early College High School will be holding its ceremony on Friday, May 19 th at the Midland College Chap Center, starting at 5pm. Gates will open at 4:15pm.

at the Midland College Chap Center, starting at 5pm. Gates will open at 4:15pm. Legacy High School will be holding its ceremony on Thursday, May 25 th at Grande Stadium, starting at 8:30pm. Gates will open at 7:15pm.

at Grande Stadium, starting at 8:30pm. Gates will open at 7:15pm. Coleman High School will be holding its ceremony on Friday, May 26 th at the Midland College Chap Center, starting at 3pm. Gates will open at 2:15pm.

at the Midland College Chap Center, starting at 3pm. Gates will open at 2:15pm. Midland High School will be holding its ceremony on Friday, May 26th at Grande Stadium, starting at 8:30pm. Gates will open at 7:15pm.

According to MISD, the 8:30 commencement times were decided based on the setting sun and the average temperature in late May.

All graduations will also be livestreamed here. More information can be found on the MISD website.

Congratulations to all the 2023 MISD seniors who are graduating!