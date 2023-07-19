PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – With the first day of school around the corner, many school districts have either already opened registration, or will be opening registration within the next couple of weeks.

We have gathered information regarding school registration for school districts across the Permian Basin, more information can be found on the respective school district’s website.

Ector County ISD – Registration is open now, all registration is online.

Midland County ISD – Registration is open now, all registration is online.

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD – Registration begins July 31st.

Big Spring ISD – Pre-K through 8th grade registration begins July 24th and goes through July 27th from 8am to 4pm.

High School Registration is still to be announced.

Andrews ISD – Registration closed Wednesday, July 19th.

Alpine ISD – In-person Registration runs from July 25th through July 27th from 8:30am to 11:30am and 1:30pm to 3:30pm.

Online registration is open through July 27th.

Rankin ISD – Online registration is from July 19th through July 25th.

In-person registration runs July 19th through July 21st from 8:30am to 3pm.

Kermit ISD – Registration begins on August 1st from 8am to 3pm.