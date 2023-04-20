PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to National Geographic, there are more than 24 different species of rattlesnake, with 9 being native to Texas and they’re no stranger to the Permian Basin area.

While rattlesnakes don’t have ears, they can detect movement by sensing vibrations in the ground and their eyes can see very well, even at night.

Their triangular head contains a hollow spot between the eyes and nostrils called a pit. This pit is a sensory organ that helps them detect body heat when it’s dark.

They use the rattle at the tip of their tail to warn potential aggressors or to distract prey.

Rattlesnakes are generally non-aggressive. They typically only strike when they feel threatened or deliberately provoked but will back off when given room.

While around 8,000 people in the United States are bitten by rattlesnakes every year, only 10-15 people die from those bites, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

About 25% of rattlesnake bites are “dry bites” meaning no venom is injected, but the bite still requires medical treatment.

Most of those bites happen between the months of April and October when both humans and snakes are more active outside.

If you are bitten by a rattlesnake, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends these steps: