MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Bruce Willis and his family announced that the well-known actor has been diagnosed with aphasia and has stepped away from acting. But many people still don’t quite understand the disease. Now the actor’s diagnosis is bringing more awareness to this condition.

The Aphasia Center of West Texas said about 86% of people have no clue what happens when a person is diagnosed with aphasia. The program director of the center, Beth Crawford, said there are a lot of people in the United States that live with aphasia every day.

“There’s someone that acquires aphasia about once every four minutes, in the U.S. So, one in about 250 people in West Texas acquire aphasia, every year,” added Crawford.

Crawford said it’s a common disease that right now, at least 2.5 million people have it in the U.S. alone, and that 75% don’t return to work after their diagnosis.

“So, aphasia is a loss of language. It’s a communication disorder and it’s usually a result of a sudden brain injury or stroke,” said Crawford.

She said most people don’t know what aphasia is because the loss of the language makes it difficult for those who have it, to explain what they’re going through.

“Whenever someone acquires aphasia, they have difficulty expressing themselves using language, understanding words, using reading and writing, so it’s hard to have a spokesman, for a disorder that effects language,” emphasized Crawford.

Crawford stressed that having aphasia doesn’t mean someone has lost their memories or abilities to think, but that people need to understand the problem is expressing those thoughts and memories.

“Their memory, reasoning, problem solving, judgement, are all intact. It’s not what they know it’s how they reveal what they know, that is the problem,” said Crawford.

Crawford and the Aphasia Center understand the difficulties that those who are affected by aphasia go through, but also want to make things clear that no one is ever alone.

“We want you to know that you’re not alone, that other people are here to support you and there is hope, there’s growth, there’s improvement,” said Crawford

The Aphasia Center of West Texas also offers their deepest concerns and compassion to the Willis family as they are going through this time.

If you wish to learn more about the Aphasia Center of West Texas or aphasia itself, you can head to the center’s website.