What to do with damaged trees at your home, and why you should plant one!

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – If you have trees around your home and they haven’t sprouted yet this year, it’s probably time for them to go, according to Alma Angeles, Master Gardner at Keep Odessa Beautiful.

Luckily, if your trees are damaged or dead you can trim them down and take them to Household Hazardous Waste in Odessa. There, they will mulch them and people can pick up that mulch for free.

If you only have a few trees on your property, or none at all, it could be beneficial to your home to start planting some.

Not only can they provide shade to your home, and help you save on your electrical bill, trees can also greatly increase the property value of your house, according to a report by Texas Master Gardener.

Even if you don’t have the room to plant a tree where you live, you can plant them around the Basin. They greatly help with oxygen levels and support wildlife.

You want to make sure the trees you’re planting are drought resistant and able to withstand the heat. Here are some examples:

Desert Willow

Lacey Oak

Yaupon Holly

Afghan Pine

Cedar Elm

Pinyon Pine

Western Soapberry

Keep Odessa Beautiful was live in our studio sharing more information about the benefits of trees in the Permian Basin. For more information watch the video above or click here.