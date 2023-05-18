PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Did you know that black bears are quite common across West Texas? Six of the largest counties in Texas have had confirmed sightings of breeding populations, with the surrounding counties having confirmed bear sighting reports.

Black bears are a rare and protected species in the state of Texas. It is against the law to kill a black bear in Texas, with up to $10,000 in penalties, added restitution fines, jail time, and loss of all hunting privileges, according to the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife.

Male bears can also weigh anywhere from 150 pounds to over 350 pounds, with females weighing from 120 to 250 pounds.

Bears are opportunistic feeders, meaning they will eat nearly anything available to them. According to the TPWD, up to 90% of their diet consists of vegetable material, including nuts, fruits, berries, and plants.

Most of the bears’ protein comes from insects such as beetles, wasps, termites, and ants.

With denning coming to an end for bears, it is important to know how to stay safe if you come across a bear. The TPWD recommends these tips for staying safe around black bears:

Never approach a bear! They will defend themselves if you get too close or make them feel trapped.

If a black bear approaches you, stand your ground and raise your arms, and backpack or jacket if you have one with you, to make yourself appear larger. Yell at the bear to scare it off.

If attacked, fight back aggressively! Show the bear that you are not easy prey. Most importantly, do not play dead!

For more information, please visit the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife website.