PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With the recent increase in the price of crude oil and gasoline, this raises the question of where these increases come from and why gas costs so much in the first place?

While inflation has caused the cost of fuel oil to increase by nearly 66% between November 2021 and November 2022, that’s not the only factor in how much it’ll cost you at the gas pump.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, there are four main contributors to the price you pay at the pump:

The cost of Crude Oil is the biggest contributor to how much you pay per gallon. The EIA estimates that this accounts for about 57.1% of the cost of gasoline. This can fluctuate greatly and is often influenced by what is happening around the world involving crude oil production and refining. A giant game of supply and demand.

Refining costs and profits are also a large part of the equation, at around 17.7% of the overall price. These prices can fluctuate based on time and region in the United States as different gasoline formulations, crude oil, other ingredients (namely fuel ethanol) and processing technology are used where the gasoline is produced. Gasoline demand usually increases in the summer, which also tends to increase prices substantially.

Federal and State Taxes contribute around 12.8% of the cost of gasoline. Between the Federal tax on motor gasoline and the Federal Leaking Underground Storage Tank fee, the federal charges about 18.5 cents per gallon. Texas charges the Texas Motor Fuel Tax, which is 20 cents per gallon. In total you can expect to pay about 38.5 cents per gallon in gasoline taxes.

Distribution and Marketing costs accounts for about 12.4% of the cost. With some retail outlets owned and operated by the refineries, and others being independent businesses, costs tend to vary by price based on local market conditions, operating costs, and even local fees. The location of the businesses, and their competitors, is also known to influence the cost at varying gas stations.

The percentages given are as of 2022, when the average retail price was $3.95 across the U.S.

While Texas’ total taxes are the 7th lowest for gasoline and 4th lowest for diesel, Texas is also the lowest among the 10 most populous states.

While the cost of producing the fuel doesn’t increase significantly, the cost of keeping up with the roads has increased significantly in recent years, especially with the rapid growth in population Texas has seen in recent years.

For more information about any of these subjects, please visit the EIA website, the Texas Comptroller’s Office website, or the World Economic Forum website.