TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.49 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 10 cents more than on this day last week and is 18 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.78 per gallon while drivers in San Angelo are paying the least at $3.26 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.82, which is 11 cents more when compared to this day last week and 34 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

The statewide gas price average has jumped once again as more expensive crude oil makes its way onto the market. One of the main factors driving up the cost of crude is OPEC+ production cuts, including another announcement by Saudi Arabia that there will be further cuts to global production output for at least another month.

Gasoline demand remains relatively strong while supplies have only gone up just slightly in the prior week after several weeks for declines. Energy industry analysts also say the extreme heat is impacting refinery production.

“Crude oil prices continue to climb as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members continue with further production cuts,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “When it comes to the price of retail gasoline there are several factors, but the cost of crude oil is the primary driver. Pump price fluctuations remains possible as demand for fuel is strong.”