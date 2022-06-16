(KMID/KPEJ)- On Thursday morning, rumors began swirling around social media reports of an active shooter situation when a large police presence was spotted near Highway 349 and CR 320, just south of Midland. According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, that law enforcement response was prompted by a false 911 call of a reported kidnapping and shooting. That caller has since been arrested.

Following the incident, the Odessa Police Department said the situation could be a case of “swatting”. Swatting is defined as “the action of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed officers to a particular address”; which is exactly what happened in this case. And anyone caught “swatting”, or filing any false police report, could face serious consequences.

According to OPD, the crime could be punishable with a Class A misdemeanor, all the way to a 3rd Degree Felony, if an officer or emergency responder is injured during the response. If found guilty of a 3rd Degree Felony, you could receive from 2-10 years and be fined up to $10,000.

It’s a dangerous game to play because it essentially uses 911 as a weapon that can lead to innocent people and police getting killed. In today’s case, it also incited panic throughout the community. Facebook users, when asking about the large police presence Thursday morning, were answered with claims of an active shooter. Others claimed it was an officer involved shooting and that an officer was “down”. Another user posted this as a response:

The Facebook status that user shared was from a post the Midland Police Department wrote in 2019 when a gunman drove through Midland and Odessa in a stolen postal van and killed seven people; 25 others were wounded in the deadly mobile shooting. MPD did NOT share that status update today.

In breaking news situations, these rumors can be dangerous. They can also create more confusion for law enforcement since they often prompt a flood of panicked 911 calls. In short, misinformation is not helpful to anyone in these situations.

The suspect in Thursday’s incident has not yet been identified by police; we will update with that information when it is available.