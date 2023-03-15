(KMID/KPEJ)- St. Patrick’s Day has been celebrated on the 17th of March every year since around the 9th century. This is the anniversary of St. Patrick’s death in the fifth century.

The Irish have celebrated St. Patrick’s Day as a religious holiday for more than 1,000 years. Traditionally, it would be observed by attending church in the morning followed by celebrating in the afternoon.

People would celebrate by dancing, drinking, and eating the traditional meal of the Irish: bacon and cabbage. While March 17th falls during the Christian season of Lent, the prohibitions against the consumption of meat were waived for the celebration.

Since the death of St. Patrick, his life has only become more reknown in Irish culture. One of the most well-known legends of St. Patrick is that he explained the Holy Trinity, or the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, using the leaves of a shamrock.

In 1601, the first St. Patrick’s Day parade took place in America, rather than Ireland, in a Spanish colony now known as St. Augustine, Florida.

In 1772, Irish soldiers from the English military marched in New York City to honor the Irish saint.

Now, the New York City St. Patrick’s Day parade is the world’s oldest civilian parade and the largest in the United States, with more than 150,000 participants.

Many other traditions exist though, to include dyeing the Chicago River green every year since 1962 as well as the mischievous act of pinching anyone not clothed in green.

Looking to celebrate this year? Here’s a few local events: