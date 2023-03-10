(KMID/KPEJ)- Beginning on the second Sunday in March, and going through the first Sunday in November, there is more history to Daylight Saving Time than one might think.

What started as a way to reduce the need for artificial light during World War I, Daylight Saving Time became a way to extend daylight hours during normal walking times in the summer months.

During World War II, many clocks were kept an hour ahead, or in some places there was double daylight-saving time and clocks were kept 2 hours ahead. The United States kept its clocks an hour ahead from February 9, 1942, to September 30, 1945.

In the United States, Daylight Saving Time formerly began on the last Sunday in April and ended on the last Sunday in October, that was changed in 2007 and now begins in March.

There has since been more research done about the effects that changing the clock twice a year may have on a person’s health.

According to studies from the American Heart Association, there was a 24% increase in daily heart attack counts on the Monday following the spring time change followed by a 21% reduction on the Tuesday following the fall time change. Strokes were also found to be 8% higher during the first two days following a daylight saving time transition.

“The best way to ease the transition of daylight savings time is to get extra sleep in the days leading up to the time change and to focus year-round on improving all of the health metrics and categories of cardiovascular wellness – what the American Heart Association calls Life’s Essential 8: eat better, be more active, quit tobacco, get healthy sleep, manage weight, control cholesterol, manage blood sugar and manage blood pressure.” says American Heart Association Volunteer Spokesperson Dr, Travis Taylor with Coastal Cardiology PLLC in Corpus Christi.

U.S. Congress has proposed multiple times to make daylight saving time year-round permanently, most recently with the Sunshine Protection Act, but has yet to be passed by the House and the Senate. On March 2, Senator Marco Rubio reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act, but a vote has not yet been cast.

Daylight Saving Time takes effect at 2am due to the minimal disruption it causes at that time, so don’t forget to change your clocks before bedtime.