WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- Ever go looking for fruits in a store and not know if you are picking the fruit that tastes the best?

We have compiled a list of fruits that are in season in June and what to look for when shopping for these fruits in the store.

  • Apples: Look for firm, unblemished, or unbruised fruit.
  • Blackberries: Look for plump, firm, shiny berries.
  • Blueberries: Look for firm, dry, plump, blueberries.
  • Raspberries: Look for vibrantly colored, firm, raspberries with plump drupelets.
  • Cantaloupe: Look for a cantaloupe with no nicks in the rind or mold on the blossom end.
  • Melons: Look for a melon which is free of nicks or cuts in the rind or mold on the blossom end.
  • Nectarines: Look for a fruit with a strong perfume and is free of blemishes and bruises.
  • Peaches: Avoid fruits with any blemishes, bruises, or wrinkly skin.
  • Pears: Fruits should be fragrant and soft when ripe.
  • Watermelon: Look for darker green melons that feel heavy and sound hollow when tapped.

More information about fruits and vegetables in season can be found on the Seasonal Food Guide website.