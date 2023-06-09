WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- Ever go looking for fruits in a store and not know if you are picking the fruit that tastes the best?

We have compiled a list of fruits that are in season in June and what to look for when shopping for these fruits in the store.

Apples: Look for firm, unblemished, or unbruised fruit.

Blackberries: Look for plump, firm, shiny berries.

Blueberries: Look for firm, dry, plump, blueberries.

Raspberries: Look for vibrantly colored, firm, raspberries with plump drupelets.

Cantaloupe: Look for a cantaloupe with no nicks in the rind or mold on the blossom end.

Melons: Look for a melon which is free of nicks or cuts in the rind or mold on the blossom end.

Nectarines: Look for a fruit with a strong perfume and is free of blemishes and bruises.

Peaches: Avoid fruits with any blemishes, bruises, or wrinkly skin.

Pears: Fruits should be fragrant and soft when ripe.

Watermelon: Look for darker green melons that feel heavy and sound hollow when tapped.

More information about fruits and vegetables in season can be found on the Seasonal Food Guide website.