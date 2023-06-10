Sunscreen is an important part of having fun in the sun during summer. But should you really be leaving it in your hot car? (Getty)

(KMID/KPEJ)- Are you ever in the store looking for sunscreen, but confused by the labels and which one you need?

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends everyone above the age of 6 months wear sunscreen every single day to prevent the likelihood of developing skin cancer.

This includes those who tan easily and those who do not, as skin cancer is developed by sun exposure over the span of one’s life.

It is recommended that everyone wear at least SPF 15 for occasional time in the sun, but SPF 30 or higher for extended periods of time.

SPF is short for Sun Protection Factor, with the numbers representing how long the sun’s UV rays would take to redden your skin compared to if you weren’t wearing any sunscreen at all. This only works if the sunscreen is applied exactly as the bottle instructions say though.

For example, if you put on SPF 30, it would take about 30 times longer for your skin to become red compared to if you didn’t have any sunscreen on.

Regardless of the SPF, sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, and possibly more often if swimming in the pool.

While sunscreen bottles may say water resistant, they will still wash off eventually.

The SCF recommends looking for these things when buying sunscreen:

Broad Spectrum: protects from UVA and UVB rays.

SPF 15 for every day, occasional exposure.

SPF 30 or higher for extended activities outdoors.

Water resistant or very water resistant, depending on the activity.

For more information, please visit the Skin Cancer Foundation website.