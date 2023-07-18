ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In March, more than 120 dogs were found in what was described as a “hoarder” property in Ector County. The dogs were malnourished, neglected, and, at times, aggressive as they fought for scraps of available food. It was a case that area rescue groups called “the worst” they’d ever seen.

The owner of those dogs eventually surrendered ownership and area rescue groups stepped in to get the animals healthy and into forever homes. It was a feat made possible with help from foster families across the Basin. Fosters are families that open their homes to stray or abandoned pets and help nurse them back to health until room at a rescue shelter opens up or until the pup finds a permanent home.

Now, one foster family is sharing the remarkable story of Billie Joe. Billie Joe’s foster mom, Alicia, said she took him in to live with her for a few months after he was rescued; he’s since gone to live with a rescue center in Wisconsin until he is adopted.

“Look at this transformation,” she said. “He went from fighting 100 plus dogs for food off the ground to living his best life.”

For Alicia, that transformation is why she opens her home and her heart up to animals in need.

“Fostering saves lives. This is why I foster,” she said in a West Texas Pet Detectives post.

If you want to help animals like Billie Joe, Permian Basin Animal Advocates is always in need of more foster families. You can learn how to apply here.