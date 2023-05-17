ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The westbound lane of the 200 block of W. 10th street will be closing, starting Thursday, May 18th.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Odessa, the lane closure will only be for westbound traffic along 10th street between Lee Avenue and Lincoln Ave. This is expected to last for three days while a subcontractor for AT&T works on service lines.

For any questions regarding this closure, please contact AT&T at (432) 563-1441.

Drivers are being asked to follow all traffic control devices and expect delays.