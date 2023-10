MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 20, about one mile west of the Midkiff Road exit, have been closed.

According to a post by the Midland Fire Department, the closure was caused by an accident involving two semi trucks. No injuries have been reported as of 7:45pm. Finding an alternate route is suggested.

Witnesses at the scene are saying one semi truck has flipped over, while the other semi hit a barrier.

We will provide updates as they become available.