MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The westbound left lane and shoulder of Interstate 20 will be closed from 7pm to 5am on Wednesday, September 27th, according to a post by the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT says the ramps will also be temporarily closed as construction crews work to place the final pavement surface.

Drivers are being advised to obey warning signs and watch for slow-moving traffic in the work zone.

You can find more information about projects happening around the Basin through the end of September here.