MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Interstate 20 westbound right lane from Loop 250 to new Schlumberger Drive, as well as the westbound on-ramp, will be closed from 7pm to 5am Friday night.

TxDOT says a construction team will be working to complete the new on-ramp paving during this time.

Drivers are being reminded to slow down and obey warning signs in the work area.