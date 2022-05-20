ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The West Texas VA Health Care System announced that it has sent its mobile medical clinic and its emergency response team to Abilene in support of the Mesquite Heat Fire.

Governor Abbot has issued a Declaration of Disaster Proclamation for the counties affected in the Mesquite Heat Fire which includes Taylor and Jones Counties.

This assistance is in line with the Veterans Affairs fourth mission, which promises to help during national, state, and local emergencies. West Texas VA is providing medical attention, water, hygiene goods, socks, and other goods to help Veterans and community members impacted by evacuations.





“We are committed to not only our Veterans, but also the larger Abilene community,” said James Douglas, associate director of West Texas VA Health Care System. “We have the resources and manpower to do a great deal of good, and the VA’s fourth mission gives us that calling to help.”

West Texas VA staff members have been working since Wednesday to help Veterans impacted by the wildfire. Many vulnerable Veterans have been contacted by staff, ensuring their safety during possible evacuations.

If any Veterans or community members need medical attention or assistance, they can find the mobile clinic at the Abilene Clinic parking lot, located at 3850-C, Ridgemont Dr.