MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Symphony is kicking off its 60th season “Diamond Anniversary” at 7:30 pm on September 10th inside the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center with a grand performance from seasoned string artists across the Basin.

In a recent news release, the formerly known Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale will celebrate its new name “The West Texas Symphony” while showcasing local artists and the orchestra’s artistry.

The 60th season opening night is titled “Your West Texas Symphony”. Artists like Kevin Day will kick off the night with “Blue Hour Skyline, one of Day’s new selections. This piece is a mix of contemporary, classic, jazz, and other genres.

According to the news release, Day composed “Blue Hour Skyline” to depict a city that comes to life once the ‘blue hour’ approaches (when the skyline transitions from the day and becomes fully night).

The second half of the evening’s performances will feature Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, also known as “Titan” which was composed in the late 1880s but had been revised over a 15-year time span to complete its final composition.

“We are excited to be back on the stage for the 60th season!” explained Ethan Wills, Executive Director. “This concert continues our momentum with a strong opening concert to a strong season!”

Tickets for the opening concert start at just $11 and can be purchased here, and by calling 800-514-3849.

Student tickets are $8 with a paying adult or valid college ID.

The news release says that guests are also invited to experience Symphony SoundBites, a pre-concert supper held before the performance in the Rea-Greathouse Recital Hall at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

By purchasing a ticket to this tasty event, guests will dine with friends as Maestro Gary Lewis provides an insider’s view of the evening’s program.

Seating is limited and based on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Tickets may be purchased for $26 each by calling the Wagner Noël Box Office at 432-552-4437. The deadline to purchase SoundBites tickets is Friday, September 2nd.