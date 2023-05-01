MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Experience the blockbuster film like never before accompanied by Alan Silvestri’s iconic score performed live by the West Texas Symphony orchestra playing in sync with the film projected on the big screen.

According to the West Texas Symphony, “Back to the Future” is the 1.21-gigawatt blockbuster that topped the 1985 box office chart, spawned two wildly successful sequels and stamped an enduring imprint on pop culture. Join Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and a time traveling DeLorean for the adventure of a lifetime as they travel to the past, present and future, setting off a time-shattering chain reaction that disrupts the space-time continuum!

Now, fans old and new will experience the thrill of Back to the Future like never before – on an HD screen with a full symphony orchestra performing Alan Silvestri’s dazzling musical score live in synch with the movie.

Audiences will also be in for an exclusive treat: approximately twenty minutes of brand-new music added by award-winning composer Silvestri to the film’s score especially for these unique live orchestra presentations.

This 60th season finale event will be at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 20th, at 7:30pm.

Tickets range from $32-52. All student tickets are $8.

You can purchase tickets by calling 800-514-3849, online at WTXS.org, or at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center Box Office.