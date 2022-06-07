ECTOR COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Ector County ISD has received more than two million dollars from the Texas Education Agency in a grant for students with autism. The district collaborated with Midland and Big Spring ISD’s to help students in the Permian Basin.

This grant helps out teachers and students in specialized classrooms, from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade, including the 18 plus program offered by ECISD.



“The way its going to benefit all students with autism is just an amazing thing. I just cant describe how awesome it is that all kids with autism are going to benefit from this grant,” said Micah Pettigrew, the ECISD 18 Plus, Homebound, Autism, Special Education Supervisor.

Provided by the TEA, it gives more than 2.2 million dollars for training teachers who work with students with autism, but it doesn’t stop there.

“Not only are we going to train teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, but also parents will be involved in the training as well. We know that from research if a student with autism as all the things set up to be successful, it helps them be more successful,” said Pettigrew.

Training along with different equipment will be placed in each specialized classrooms. Pettigrew says it will help students for years to come.

“That’s just going to help them be so much more successful as they move on in life, as they graduate school, and as they become adults.” said Pettigrew.

Big Spring ISD, Midland ISD, and Ector County ISD will all benefit from the grant, with individualized training starting in the coming months.

“It’s going to help every teacher every student. Everyone is going to benefit from all the things that are going to happen during the training. The training is going to be so intense. That way when teachers leave the training they’re going to have everything they need to be successful in teaching students with autism.” said Pettigrew.

Official training for teachers provided by this grant will start at the beginning of the school year.

The grant also lasts for two full years.