WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas drivers who spoke to ABC Big 2 News say that while the last few months of falling gas prices have been nice, they still think that fueling up is too expensive.

“I believe it’s still higher than it should be. If you were to look at the price of a barrel of oil back in 2016 or so, it’s about the same price as it is now, however gas is nearly three times as expensive,” said Odessa driver Chance Coffman.

After falling for 99 days straight, the price of gas rose last week and now sits at a national average of roughly $3.73 a gallon. Here in the Lone Star State, that average is $3.12 a gallon although it’s not too tough to find stations beating that price in West Texas.

AAA says that oil refinery issues are to blame for the recent gas price increase, but they also say that decreasing energy demands and lower oil prices should minimize the pain at the pump.

Midland driver Rafael Gonzalez says he’s happy to see prices down after they broke Texas records in June at an average of $4.34 a gallon.

“At one point it was so expensive, there was nothing I could do. So I just (fueled up), budgeted accordingly, and paid $100 per fill-up,” said Gonzalez.

To find the cheapest gas in Odessa, click here. And to find the cheapest gas in Midland, click here.



