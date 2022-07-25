MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Monkeypox is spreading in the Lone Star State, and while the majority of cases are happening in North Texas, that doesn’t mean that health departments in West Texas aren’t taking notice. Both the Midland and Ector County health departments are spreading the word on how West Texans can stop the spread when it comes to monkeypox.

“So we’ve been in touch with providers and clinics and doctors’ offices to let them know what symptoms to watch out for. Primarily, it’s going to be a fever, it’s going to be exhaustion, but the main one is a rash,” said Tyler Collins, an epidemiologist with the Midland Health Department.

There’s currently no cure for monkeypox which is why Collins believes that staying informed is one of the best ways to protect yourself and stop the spread.

“Unlike COVID, it is not airborne. The main way it spreads is through close, skin-to-skin contact with the rash and the lesions, or contact with clothing, bedding, towels that have been in contact with those lesions,” said Collins.

The Ector County Health Department is also getting the word out on monkeypox prevention via social media. They say to always wash your hands, avoid close contact with anyone with a rash or other symptoms, and avoid sharing utensils.