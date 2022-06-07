ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- West Texas Parents Against Bullying is a group of area parents working together with Ector County ISD to raise awareness, and put an end, to bullying. WTPAB’s mission statement is as follows: To coordinate with ECISD and the community to bring awareness to physical, mental, and cyber bullying within the community. To provide education and prevention resources to ECISD by providing information, open communication, and more to all parties involved.

Now the group is asking the community to get involved to help turn the tide against the alarming rise in schoolyard bullying.

The community is invited to attend monthly group meetings between parents, City Council representatives, and representatives from ECISD. Group meetings will be held every second Wednesday of each month at Connection Christian Church located at 4241 Tanglewood Lane.

The tentative meeting dates for the remainder of the year are June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14, October 12, November 9, and December 14. If these dates change, or if the location of a meeting changes, that information will be made available on the group’s Facebook page.

Each meeting will touch on the progress of any grievance filed through ECISD’s website, as well as address any bullying incidents. The group will also share ideas on how ECISD can help mitigate bullying within the district, as well as discuss any bonds, grants or donations that can be used to help educate or train ECISD students and staff.

Group organizer Amanda Provence said, “ECISD is listening, so it’s time for our voices to be heard. With cooperation from concerned parents and those in the position to make change, I know that we can overcome the epidemic of bullying that is plaguing our schools.”