ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -Two West Texas natives have taken it upon themselves to assist the families of victims in Uvalde, Texas. Michael Buentello and Heather Gonzales from Odessa, Texas are both Funeral Director Apprentices at Martinez Funeral Home. The pair is working with their sister firm in Uvalde to help those affected by the tragic mass shooting.

In a recent news release, Gonzales shared her thoughts on being in Uvalde during this time.

“This has been an emotional journey, but also a privilege to be called on to come to Uvalde and help our colleagues honor and memorialize these children and teachers the best we can,” said Gonzales.

Buentello also had a few words to say about the efforts that the pair is making to assist victims’ families.

“We have spent a tremendous amount of time and effort to personalize each service for every child and teacher … from crafting the obituaries to staging the chapels and organizing keepsakes,” said Buentello.

He goes on to say, “The hardest part has been writing the obituaries. Tears would start to well up as I typed, and I’d have to get up from the keyboard and walk away from the computer. I’m not new to writing obituaries, but these were different. It was very emotional.”

Michael Soper, President and CEO of Legacy Funeral Group, and owner of Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary in Uvalde and Martinez Funeral Home in Odessa shared a few words about the work that’s being done to help these families in mourning.

“There are no words to express my gratitude. Michael and Heather answered my call for help without hesitation and jumped right in. They have shown a remarkable amount of passion and dedication and worked tirelessly to make sure each and every memorial service is personalized. I know this will make a difference in the lives of these families as they try to move on,” said Soper.