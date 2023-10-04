MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – People from across West Texas gathered on Wednesday, talking about what they are calling a “Childcare Crisis.”

Experts are saying West Texans are in dire need of help and may be able to boost the economy if they get that help.

“Many of our counties in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico are designated as childcare deserts. We know this is having a huge impact on our region economically because when parents cannot continue to be a part of the workforce, that not only hurts our region economically, but it hurts our families.”

Local leaders from across West Texas were in attendance, including the President of Midland College and the Crisis Center of West Texas.