Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It’s almost time for the Texas tax-free weekend, and local shoppers tell ABC Big 2 News there’s a big reason they’re especially excited to jump into those savings.

“Inflation is really bad, and it’s a great way to save a little bit of money,” said local dad Gregory Lopez.

With the National Retail Federation reporting that 84% of back-to-school shoppers are expected to see higher prices in 2022, Odessa’s Music City Mall is preparing for a packed tax-free weekend.

“We’ve got a great security staff here. You will notice an increase in officers this weekend. You won’t be able to turn a corner without seeing an officer, so everyone that’s coming out can feel safe,” said Music City Mall General Manager Greg Morgan.

Texas’s tax-free weekend doesn’t apply to everything however. It’s aimed at parents looking to save money on back-to-school items.

That includes clothing and footwear, backpacks, school supplies, calculators, lunch boxes, scissors, writing tablets, and more.

It does not include athletic clothing and gear, athletic bags, computers, textbooks, and briefcases.