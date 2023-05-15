MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- West Texas Food Bank will be celebrating the new expansion of their new volunteer and warehouse expansion this Thursday.

Expected to open in the Spring of 2024, the expanded facility will add 14,550 square feet to the Abell-Hangar Foundation volunteer center. This will transition into a permanent dry storage, providing 19,550 square feet of total storage capacity.

An additional 5.3 million pounds of shelf-stable food will be added, bringing the total to 24 million pounds of shelf-stable food to distribute across 19 counties.

There will also be a separate 11,530 square foot facility added to house the volunteer workforce. This facility will include a community room, break room, playground, and flexible office space.

The expansion includes a covered drive-through pantry, 150 additional parking spaces, and green space for staff and volunteers which is designed for education.

This provides the food bank with more than 25,000 square feet to operate.

Speakers at the reveal include:

Keynote Speaker, Community Advocate Lorraine Perryman

J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation’s Executive Director Mike Goeke

Food Bank CEO Libby Campbell

The expansion reveal will take place at 10am on Thursday, May 18th, at the West Texas Food Bank.