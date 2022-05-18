ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Food Bank is receiving a special delivery today and it’s all thanks to a one-of-a-kind meat company. Kiolbassa Smoked Meats Company is donating 5,000 pounds of Links of the Love special sausage to ensure that The West Texas Food Bank has enough meat to give to those in need.

Kiolbassa founder, Rufus Kiolbassa was a meat salesman during World War II, and having to make tough decisions about who in his family would receive meat rations, provoked him to open his own meat company in 1949 to enrich lives and from his compassion for fellow man, he’s kept a tradition of taking care of others that he’s continued for more than 70 years.

In a recent news release from The West Texas Food Bank CEO Libby Campbell, expressed how grateful the non-profit is to receive a generous donation from Kiolbassa Smoked Meats.

“Without partnerships like this one through Kiolbassa’s Links of Love, many of our neighbors would be going without these high-quality high protein meats. We cannot thank them enough for this donation.” said Campbell “We are so excited to receive this donation of protein at a time when the cost of pork products has skyrocketed due to inflation,”.

The Kiolbassa Smoked Meat packages are expected to arrive this morning and will soon be distributed to those in need.