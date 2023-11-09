MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Food Bank will be hosting their 2nd Annual Charlie Brown event this Saturday, featuring a Turkey Run and “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” showing.

Inspired by the beloved Peanuts characters, the event is designed to bring the community together for a memorable and heartwarming evening, celebrating the spirit of gratitude and giving. Kids of all ages are encouraged to join the Turkey Run.

The Food Bank will be serving all the treats featured in “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” including popcorn, jellybeans, pretzels, and the famous buttered toast.

West Texas Food Bank says the event is not just about enjoying food and fun, but also serves as a place to raise awareness and support for the Food Bank’s mission of fighting hunger in the community. Attendees are encouraged to bring Pop-Tarts for the West Texas Food Bank Pop-Tart drive.

“We are thrilled to host the Charlie Brown Event, a fun-filled evening for families to come together, celebrate the season,” said Libby Campbell, CEO at the West Texas Food Bank. “We invite our community to join us for a heartwarming evening that celebrates the spirit of giving, togetherness, and the true meaning of Thanksgiving.”

WTXFB says the event promises to be a memorable evening filled with laughter, gratitude, and a strong sense of community.

The event will be at the Food Bank’s Midland Campus, located at 1601 Westcliff Dr., on Saturday, November 11th. The event will begin at 5:30pm with the kid’s 1K Turkey Run, followed by the showing of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” at around 6pm.