MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- West Texas Food Bank will be joining the Jersey Mike’s Subs stores in Midland and Odessa 13th annual March campaign to support the local charities.

Throughout March, customers can make a donation at the 4400 N. Midland Drive and the 7270 East Highway 191 locations. This will culminate in Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday March 29th, when local Jersey Mike’s locations will give 100% of the sales to West Texas Food Bank.

On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every dollar that comes in to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks, and more.

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking total of $20 million to help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

Since it’s beginning in 2011, Jersey mike’s as raised more than $67 million for local charities.