MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- West Texas Food Bank, in partnership with HEB, will be hosting their Kid’s Farmer’s Market event on Saturday, June 3rd.

Joined by other community booths, children will be able to learn about fresh fruits and vegetables with the West Texas Food Bank Nutrition Education Team.

You will be able to fill your Farmers Market bag with free fresh produce while supplies last, thanks to HEB.

Cooking with Kayla will also have a fruit and vegetable sampling with nutrition information handouts and recipes to hand out.

The Kid’s Farmer’s Market will be at the West Texas Food Bank in Midland on Saturday, June 3rd, from 9am to 12pm.

The event is free and open to children of all ages.