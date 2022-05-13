PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Food Bank is giving back to the community one food drive at a time. This year the organization is participating in the National Association of Letter Carrier’s (NALC) Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The event has gone on for nearly 30 years, and each year the donations grow. In a recent news release, the CEO of the West Texas Food Bank, Libby Campbell expressed how much this event is able to help people across West Texas.

“This is always one of the largest food drives that happen in the Permian Basin. We are so grateful to the Letter Carriers who work really hard to make this a success, and I am always blown away by the support of our community for our neighbors in need,” said Campbell.

People living in both Midland and Odessa are encouraged to donate by filling up a sturdy bag with nonperishable and unexpired foods and leaving the bag out by their mailbox on May 14th.

According to the news release, the West Texas Food Bank continues to serve the community and even doubled its amount of families since the beginning of the pandemic. In its last fiscal year, the organization gave away almost thirteen million pounds of food. Sallie Moore, the NALC Stamp Out Hunger Coordinator, states that the food drive relies on its local and rural letter carriers to carry out the event, meaning that West Texans play a huge role in giving back through the food drive.

On Saturday, May 14th, your letter carrier will return the food to the post office where it will be donated to West Texas Food Bank. The West Texas Food Bank is also in need of volunteers for the afternoon of May 14th to help unload food at the post office.

For more information about the event call 432-580-6333