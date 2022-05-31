ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – For the West Texas Food Bank, the summer means opening doors earlier to beat the heat and a summer food program.

Summer Food Service Program

The West Texas Food Bank is once again participating in the Summer Food Service Program to feed school aged children, 18 and younger and enrolled student with disabilities up to 21 years old, during the summer months.

“Summer months can be daunting for families on fixed budget where their children receive two meals a day from their schools,” said Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank. “Our goal is to serve beside our friends at the school districts to make sure no child is hungry over the summer months.”

The West Texas Food Bank is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering with Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) to serve meals across Texas. Families are encouraged to use these three tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

• Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator

• Visit www.SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map

• Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304

West Texas Food Bank will begin their SFSP program on June 6th.

Organizations partner with TDA to serve meals in areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Eligible sponsoring organizations include schools, faith-based groups, nonprofit summer camps, government agencies and other tax-exempt organizations. All meal sites must be sponsored by an organization that has a contract with TDA.

Summer meal sites help children succeed by providing the nourishment they need to return to school in the fall ready to thrive.

Change of Hours

The West Texas Food Bank is hoping to beat the heat this summer with new morning hours for in-house pantries.

Starting Wednesday, June 1st, the regular in-house pantries at the West Texas Food Bank facilities are changing from the afternoon to 10am – 12 noon.

This will only impact the in-house pantries at the West Texas Food Bank facilities in Midland and Odessa.

West Texas Food Bank Odessa Facility Pantry

411 S. Pagewood Ave.

Odessa, TX 79761

Wednesday from 10 am to 12 noon.

West Texas Food Bank Midland Facility Pantry

1601 Westcliff Dr.

Midland, TX 79703

Thursday from 10 am – 12 noon.

We do not require advanced registration to participate, and require that you be in line by noon in order to receive food. There is no advantage to lining up early. Restrooms are not available to the public.