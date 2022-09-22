ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Looking for some spooky Halloween fun? You won’t want to miss West Texas Fear Fest.

This family friendly event is coming to Midland and bringing with it all things Halloween- costume contests for children and adults, a trunk or treat with oodles of candy, as well as bobbing for apples, live music, a haunted maze, corn hole, and more. There will even be a Fear Factor style activity where, if you are brave enough, you can touch a tarantula or get “covered in bugs”.

Come hungry- there will be food trucks and alcohol for those 21 and older.

Local vendors will also be on hand and there will be a silent auction as well- 100% of the proceeds from the auction will go to support local non-profits, like Odessa Arts.

West Texas Fear Fest kicks off at 2:00 p.m. and lasts until 2:00 a.m., October 9 at Rolling 7s Ranch, located at 11700 West County Road 122. Grab your tickets here.