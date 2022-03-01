ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — Many businesses here in West Texas are standing in solidarity with Ukraine by removing Russian made products off of their shelves.

One local liquor store in Odessa, Hops Scotch and Vinery, was just one of the many businesses that showed their support for Ukraine by removing it’s Russian imported products from their shelves.

Morgan Anderson, owner of the store says, “We’ve pulled products from the shelves and when people come in and ask for that particular product they’re used to getting, we’ll just have to remind them of what we are doing and supporting.”

Another local business, restaurant and bar ,FortyOneTen, agreed with the move many have been making in removing Russian imported products. Although their business never carried any to begin with, they say if they did, immediate action would have been taken to remove the products.

This boycott is not only going on here at home, internationally many businesses from small to large are removing Russian vodka in hopes to target one of the country’s most iconic products.