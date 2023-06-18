PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The West of the Pecos Rodeo and Parade will be returning on Wednesday, bringing plenty of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy during the second half of the week and through the weekend.

The four-day rodeo event is filled with rodeo competitions, delicious food, and entertainment. The rodeo will run from Wednesday, June 21st to Saturday, June 24th at the Buck Jackson Arena, starting at 8pm.

Wednesday – Family Night

Adult General Admission: $10

Children 12 and under: $2

Thursday – Family Night/Tough Enough to Wear Pink

A portion of gate proceeds will be donated to the Pecos Area Cancer Foundation

Adult General Admission: $10

Children 12 and under: $2

Friday Night

Adult Reserved Seating: $15

Adult General Admission: $10

Saturday Night

Adult Reserved Seating: $15

Adult General Admission: $10

Tickets can be purchased at the Pecos Chamber of Commerce, at 100 E. Dot Stafford St., tickets can also be purchased at the Buck Jackson Arena each evening of the event.

The annual kickoff celebration to the opening of the rodeo will be at 10am on Wednesday, June 21st, along the historic path from Highway 17 to the Reeves County Sheriff’s Posse Barn.

The West of the Pecos Rodeo parade is free to the public, featuring floats, horseback riders, and vintage automobiles.

For more information, or the full schedule of events, please visit the West of the Pecos Rodeo website.