PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After opening its doors on July 19, 1963, the West of the Pecos Museum is celebrating 60 years of preserving and educating the public about the area’s history.

Since opening with two floors and 30 rooms of exhibits, the Museum has been able to complete a half-million-dollar restoration project, with help from community supporters and fundraising efforts, adding an additional third floor, and 20 more rooms.

At the 60th Annual Old Timer’s Reunion, Pecos Mayor Teresa Winkles proclaimed October 11, 2023, as West of the Pecos Museum Day. You can read the full proclamation below.