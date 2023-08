PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West of the Pecos Museum is looking for all photography enthusiasts to submit their best photo of the Museum as part of their 60th Anniversary contest.

Submissions are due by Friday, August 11th, with the winning photo being featured at the Museum’s 60th anniversary event.

You can submit your submission on Facebook and tag the West of the Pecos Museum and mention them in the comments of your picture.